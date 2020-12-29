Advertisement

Tuesday Night Forecast | December 29th 2020

Rain on the way tomorrow evening, sticking around through the weekend.
2 Day
2 Day(wdtv)
By Anna Hamelin
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 5:13 PM EST
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This evening will be calm and clear, with an overnight low in the high 20s. Wednesday, we warm up to 50, but see strong wind gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Rain begins after dinner and continues through the night. These showers continue through the day on Thursday, and we stay in the low 40s. There is a brief lull in the rain on Thursday afternoon, but the rain picks back up in the night and continues to come down on Friday. Temperatures rise back up into the 50s on Friday with the passage of a new low pressure system. The rain does start to slow down headed into Saturday as the system moves out, and we see isolated showers only. However, a third low pressure system makes its way up from the South on Sunday, bringing more showers to close out the weekend. A high pressure system moves in on Monday evening, bringing some drier skies for the first time in a few days. Be prepared for a rainy end to the week, and make sure you carry an umbrella if you’re headed out anytime from Wednesday night to Sunday!

Tonight: Cloudy with a chance of snow overnight. Low: 26

Wednesday: Clear start to the day, but clouds build and rain arrives in the evening. High: 50

Thursday: Rain all day. High: 44

Friday: Mostly raining, some clearing in the evening. High: 57

