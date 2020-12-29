Advertisement

WVU’s Stills & Smith tabbed AP All-Americans

Stills becomes 11th first teamer in program history
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 7:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU’s Darius Stills & Tykee Smith were both named AP All-Americans on Monday.

Stills was selected as a first-team All-American. He is the first Mountaineer defensive lineman to be tabbed an AP first-teamer & is just the 11th player in program history to receive the honor. The last first team All-American was current Greenbay Packer, Tavon Austin, in 2012.

The nose guard is the Big 12′s defensive lineman of the year and was also a first-team all-Big 12 selection.

The Fairmont Senior alum registered 22 tackles, 11 solo, 3.5 sacks & 7.5 TFLS this season. He announced earlier this month that he will forgo his extra year of eligibility and declare for the 2021 NFL draft. The Liberty Bowl will be his final game as a Mountaineer.

Smith was selected on the AP’s third team. He registered a team-high 2 interceptions, 8 tackles for loss and 61 total tackles. After being left off the All-Big 12 teams, Smith instead is being honored amongst the nation’s best.

