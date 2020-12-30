Advertisement

December’s Home Town Hero: Deborah Markley

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 6:27 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Time now for this month’s Hometown Hero sponsored by the Manchin Injury Law Group. This hero serves her community by helping raise funds for those in need of end-of-life care.

When it comes to caring about people in the community, few could top Deborah Markley. Deborah has managed the WV Caring Thrift Store in Belleview for the last 6 years and for her efforts she has been named a Hometown Hero.

“It was very surprising. They called me. I was humbled. Very humbled. Very humbled. I do a lot for people and I never really think about myself when I do that. To have other people recognize that, to me, is eye-opening, I think,” said Markley.

Deborah is proud of the work her and her staff do at the Thrift Store.

“Everything that we sell, all of the proceeds go right back into West Virginia Caring to pay for their patient needs and their care,” continued Deborah.

Those who know Deborah say she is so deserving of this recognition.

“We are so proud of Debbie on a daily basis. She is the model of our mission. So we’re just thrilled. Debbie should be honored. I understand there were several nominations, which doesn’t surprise me. She’s just always giving back to others,” said Cynthia Woodyard:.

Manchin Injury Law Group donated $250 to Deborah’s charity of choice, the Mannington Food Pantry.

