Doddridge County to administer COVID-19 vaccine to general public

DODDRIDGE COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The Doddridge County Health Department is administering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday to those in the general public 80-years-old or older.

The vaccines will be administered at the Doddridge County High School Career and Technical Center from 10 am until the vaccines run out. The health department was given 100 doses of the vaccine.

Those who have had COVID-19 in the past 90 days and those who are currently sick are not eligible to get the vaccine, according to the health department.

