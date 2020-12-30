Advertisement

Doddridge County to administer COVID-19 vaccine to general public

COVID vaccine
COVID vaccine(WBAY)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DODDRIDGE COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The Doddridge County Health Department is administering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday to those in the general public 80-years-old or older.

The vaccines will be administered at the Doddridge County High School Career and Technical Center from 10 am until the vaccines run out. The health department was given 100 doses of the vaccine.

Those who have had COVID-19 in the past 90 days and those who are currently sick are not eligible to get the vaccine, according to the health department.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alleged Trespasser
WVNRP asking for help identifying alleged trespasser
Kelly Tusing- Mug
Preston County woman sentenced to 100 years in 13-month-old’s death
According to the West Virginia DHHR County Alert System Map, as of December 29, 40 counties are...
53 counties are red or orange in West Virginia
Koby Francis
Fugitive arrested in Clarksburg after allegedly shooting a Police Officer in Pennsylvania
Workforce WV
Unemployment benefits are now extended for millions

Latest News

December’s Home Town Hero: Deborah Markley
December’s Home Town Hero: Deborah Markley
December’s Home Town Hero: Deborah Markley
Hometown Hero: Deborah Markley
Flu cases at a historic low
Flu cases at a historic low
Flu cases at a historic low
Flu Season Slow