BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -Donald Ray Simmons, 63, of Fairmont, passed away on Monday, December 28, 2020 at his residence, surrounded by his family. He was born October 23, 1957; the son of the late Victor and Pauline (Yates) Simmons. Donald enjoyed gardening, working outside. He Volunteered at the Soup Opera and loved helping others. Donald was a great mechanic and enjoyed working on small engines. Donald is survived his wife of 20 years, Judith “Judy” A. (Dillow) Simmons of Fairmont; his son, Donald Simmons, Jr. of Fairmont; his daughter, Alicia Simmons of Fairmont, Tracy Childers and her husband, Joey of Lost Creek and Lara Kearns and Husband, Thomas of Stonewood; several grandchildren and a great granddaughter and three great grandsons; his brothers, Rick Simmons and his wife, Linda of Kingmont and Bob Simmons of Kingmont; his sisters, Dorothy Coburn of Fairmont, Pauline Chrislip of Grafton, Wilma Bingamon of Fairmont, Beulah Simmons of Masontown, Linda Irene Shriver of Mannington, Mary Ann Johnson and Becky Bishop of Fairmont; several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Victor Simmons and John Henry Simmons. Memorial contributions may be made the West Virginia Medicine Hospice at United Hospital Center. In keeping with his wishes, Donald will be cremated. Due to COVID-19, a celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home is honored to be handling his arrangements.

