Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 2:49 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -Feliberto Pagan, 50, of Clarksburg passed away on Thursday, December 24, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Bronx, NY on April 18, 1970, a son of Eva Couto Delrosario of Shinnston. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his companion of 18 years, Debra Toothman of Clarksburg; his companion’s children, Traci, Michael and Matthew Toothman; one sister, Angelica Grogg; and several nieces and nephews. Mr. Pagan was a musician who played with several local bands.  He liked to travel to the beach and was a cat and dog lover. Mr. Pagan will be cremated. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com.  A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

