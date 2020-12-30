Flu cases at a historic low

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - While the coronavirus continues to ravage North-Central West Virginia, one local doctor attributes the low transmission of the flu virus to the center of disease control’s guidelines in place to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“I’ll tell you to start with, the pandemic really has demonstrated the catastrophic events can come from a simple virus.” said Chairman of Infection Control at United Hospital Center Dr. Mark Povroznik.

Povroznik says experts use the southern hemisphere to guide what kind of a flu season we should expect.

“In 2020, 121 cases were solidified in Australia compared to 2019 when there 61,000 cases confirmed. That’s impressive in a country of 25 million people.” said Povroznik

The doctor says flu cases hit a historic low.

“If we were to graph those cases out in 2019 we’d have a mountain that we were looking at. If we were to do that in 2020, {gestures to small hill} we’d be looking at a mole hill,” Povroznik said.

Masks, social distancing, and being aware of who we’re around all play a key role in lowering the spread of the flu.

“There’s certainly a strong theory there and one that I have believed in.” Povroznik continued.

Dr. Povroznik says it’s not too late to get that flu shot.

