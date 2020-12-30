Genevieve Buttafusco Musci entered into eternal peace on Christmas Day 2020, at the age of 106. Born on March 21, 1914 in Adamston, WV, Genevieve was the second child to Maria Teresa Audia & Salvatore Buttafusco, who emigrated from San Giovanni in Fiore, Italy. Genevieve was preceded in death by one brother, Louis Buttafusco, who taught dance, a sister Floranda Cordray, a half-sister, Angeline Telarico and her two beloved daughters, Marie R. Fumich (George Fumich) of Arlington, Virginia, and Sheila Harris (Coy Harris) of McLean, Virginia. Genevieve is survived by her younger sister, Arlene Bashnett, who soon will be 102 years old. In 1930, at the age of 15, Genevieve eloped & married the love of her life, Frank Musci, age 16. They celebrated 58 years of marriage before Frank died in 1988. Genevieve loved two things most in life: spending time with her family & traveling to Italy. Genevieve is survived by five grandchildren: Paul A. Romano, Sheila Liljenquist, David Harris, Michael Harris & Frank Fumich,16 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great- grandchildren. She delighted in attending mass every week at Saint James Catholic Church in Clarksburg, WV or at Saint Ann’s Catholic Church in Arlington, VA. Gee enjoyed lunch & bingo at the Harrison County Senior Center as well as belonging to the Altar Rosary Society and Catholic Daughters Club. She also never missed a West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival or a chance to go shopping. The world has come to know and love Genevieve as part of the elderly dynamic duo affectionately known as “Gramma & Ginga” whose antics and arguing have brought laughter and smiles to millions. Genevieve will remain close in the hearts of family and friends and will be remembered for her quick wit and strong spirit. Her videos have gone viral garnering hundreds of millions of views. Gramma and her little sister Ginga appeared on both the Jimmy Kimmel and Steve Harvey Shows as well as numerous local, national, and international print and tv news around the world. They have amassed fans all over the planet with a social media following of over 1.4 million. The Facebook announcement of “Gramma’s” passing has received over forty thousand heartfelt comments for which we will be forever grateful. Our family would like to extend a special thank you to all Gramma’s adoring fans who have adopted her as their own, prayed for her, and become her extended family. Our family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice Care & Capital Caring Hospice for their superb care. We are especially grateful to all of Gramma’s wonderful caregivers, but we want to express our deepest gratitude to Alicia Laguna and Christine Gomez for their abundant love and tender care of ‘Gramma’, as they affectionately called her. We will never forget your love and devotion! A private service and entombment will be held due to Covid restrictions. We hope to have a proper Celebration of Genevieve’s life at a time when we can all gather safely. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital (stjude.org/donate), Capital Caring Hospice (capitalcaring.org) or a charity of your choice. Share a memory and sign Genevieve’s guest book online at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of The Amos Carvelli Funeral Home who has been entrusted with her care and arrangements.

