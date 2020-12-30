Gov. Justice: High School winter sports postponed

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - During his coronavirus press briefing, Governor Jim Justice announced that high school winter sports are postponed from Jan. 11 to March 1.

Winter sports include basketball, swimming, and wrestling. There is no word yet on how this will impact spring sports. However, a few weeks ago, the WVSSAC announced that spring sports practices would begin on March 15 and competition would start on April 7.

“Just think of the numbers that we will have vaccinated at that time,” said Governor Justice. “We are very hopeful that this thing is going to turn and have sports starting indoors on March 1.”

Previously, Governor Justice postponed all winter sports on Nov. 13. Some teams had started practicing for their upcoming seasons but those were halted as well.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 1,452 new COVID-19 cases in the state today. It brings the total count to 84,225.

