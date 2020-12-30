Advertisement

Grafton-Taylor County to administer COVID-19 vaccines to general public

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAFTON-TAYLOR COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The Grafton-Taylor County Health Department will begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine to those ages 80 or older in the general public starting Monday, according to Shawn Thorn from the Grafton-Taylor HD.

According to the health department, they have 100 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

To schedule an appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine call (304) 265-1288.

