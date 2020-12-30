Health officials report 1,452 new cases of COVID-19, 34 additional deaths in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 1,452 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Wednesday.

It brings the total count to 84,225.

West Virginia has received 86,800 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. The state has administered 37,862 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

DHHR officials also reported 34 additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Wednesday bringing the death count to 1,318.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 87-year old male from Mason County, a 78-year old male from Hancock County, a 71-year old female from Hancock County, 90-year old female from Preston County, an 82-year old female from Cabell County, a 93-year old male from Ohio County, a 62-year old female from Hancock County, a 74-year old female from Fayette County, an 88-year old male from Lewis County, a 77-year old female from Wyoming County, a 61-year old female from McDowell County, a 93-year old male from Preston County, an 81-year old female from Hancock County, a 71-year old female from Ohio County, an 81-year old female from Boone County, an 85-year old female from Kanawha County, a 72-year old male from Raleigh County, a 33-year old female from Summers County, a 92-year old male from Kanawha County, an 86-year old female from Brooke County, a 74-year old female from Kanawha County, an 88-year old male from Logan County, a 76-year old male from Logan County, an 81-year old male from Cabell County, a 79-year old male from Mercer County, an 81-year old female from Brooke County, an 82-year old male from Hardy County, a 52-year old female from Kanawha County, a 63-year old male from Kanawha County, a 95-year old female from Monongalia County, an 84-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 91-year old female from Jefferson County, a 91-year old female from Ohio, and a 46-year old male from Kanawha County.

“The toll this virus has taken on our state also weighs heavily on our medical providers,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “As we remember each life and each family, we also remember those fighting to save them.”

DHHR officials said 24,433 cases are currently active.

According to data from DHHR, 797 patients are currently hospitalized. 209 patients are in ICU, and 93 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (744), Berkeley (6,202), Boone (1,053), Braxton (285), Brooke (1,387), Cabell (5,111), Calhoun (128), Clay (258), Doddridge (240), Fayette (1,695), Gilmer (391), Grant (755), Greenbrier (1,436), Hampshire (966), Hancock (1,821), Hardy (761), Harrison (2,898), Jackson (1,142), Jefferson (2,324), Kanawha (8,506), Lewis (516), Lincoln (733), Logan (1,630), Marion (1,768), Marshall (2,027), Mason (1,014), McDowell (952), Mercer (2,713), Mineral (2,085), Mingo (1,417), Monongalia (5,269), Monroe (618), Morgan (637), Nicholas (645), Ohio (2,480), Pendleton (284), Pleasants (564), Pocahontas (351), Preston (1,635), Putnam (2,925), Raleigh (2,655), Randolph (1,131), Ritchie (339), Roane (295), Summers (428), Taylor (678), Tucker (321), Tyler (353), Upshur (900), Wayne (1,682), Webster (146), Wetzel (689), Wirt (216), Wood (4,871), Wyoming (1,155).

