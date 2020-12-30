Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | December 30, 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s a chilly morning, but we’ll warm up soon! Southerly air flow, due to our high to the east and our low to the west, will bring warm air into WV. This will warm us up to the warmer-than-average low-50s. Skies will still be cloudy, but we’ll be dry for the afternoon. Tonight, however, a cold front will start pushing in, with the first showers coming in after 8 PM and sticking around for the night. The rain continues into Thursday morning, with some snow showers possible in the northern counties of WV. This will make for a slick morning commute, so be careful driving if you’re traveling. The rain continues for much of the day, before we see some drying in the late-evening and overnight hours. Then, as another low-pressure system lifts into WV, we’ll see more rain for New Year’s Day. Most of the rain sticks around until Saturday morning, as the low leaves. It’s likely that at least an inch of rain will have fallen across much of West Virginia by the time the system leaves, so roads might be slick and ponding is likely. Be careful driving if you’re traveling for the holidays. On the bright side, we’ll see the highest temperatures of the week, in the mid-50s. Over the weekend, another southerly low will bring in more rain showers, as well as cooler temperatures. Next week will start out mild and drier.

Today: Lots of clouds for WV today, but we’ll be in the low-50s for the region, thanks to southerly air flow. Winds will be a little breezy, however. High: 52.

Tonight: Rain starts pushing in for the evening, with a good amount of precipitation sticking around overnight. Some of it might transition to snow. Low: 36.

Thursday: Rain pushes through WV for the morning and afternoon, with a few more showers in the evening. Some rain might turn to snow and rain/snow mix in the northern counties of WV, depending on how far down the cold front moves. High: 42.

Friday: Clouds sticking around, with rain coming back in the morning and sticking around for much of the day. Some breaks in the rain in the evening, but mostly, expect a wash. Roads will likely be slick. High: 55.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.