Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | December 30, 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Good evening everyone!! Well, it wasn’t a bad day here across the region with some sun poking through and highs that reached the mid to high 50′s. But we do have some changes, and unfortunately, things will only get wetter through the next several days. We have a storm system developing down in Texas with rain from it spreading north into the Ohio River Valley. This rain will start to enter our area by late this evening, getting heavier just after midnight. Some of that rain will switch over to snow anywhere north of Philippi ad Weston by about 5 am. I don’t think that snow will have much of a sticking power since the temperatures were well above average today, but it could lead to some slick spots on the road in the northern part of our area. The rain and snow mix will end by late afternoon tomorrow and our temperatures will begin falling as well since we’ll now be on the colder side of the front. Early morning Friday clouds will break leading us into a chilly but mostly sunny morning as we start the New Year on Friday. A look ahead into the weekend and it will end up being mostly cloudy for both days with a chance of intermittent showers.

Tonight: Cloudy and rain with some snow north: Low 34

New Year’s Eve: Wet start of the day then improving early evening. High: 41

New Year’s Day: Rain on the increase through the day. High: 54

Saturday: Cloudy and intermittent rain. High: 52

