BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -Norma Jean Squires, 82, of Fairmont, passed away on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at her residence, surrounded by her family. She was born on December 30, 1937 in Bellington; a daughter of the late John William and Lura (Phillips) Moore. Norma retired after 36 years from Westinghouse / North American Philips. She was a gifted quilter and loved to restore furniture. Norma also loved to spend time with her family and friends. She is survived by her son, Stephen Boyd Squires and his wife, Sharon of Winchester, VA; her daughter, Stephanie Mosley and her husband, Carlos of Morgantown; four grandchildren, Cassandra, Joshua and Adam Mosley and Zachary Squires; two brothers, John Moore, Jr. of Greensburg, PA and Douglas Moore of Phoenix, AZ; several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband. Henry Boyd Squires; her brother, Richard Moore; and her sister, Rosalee Goodwin; her loyal four legged companions, Hannah and Sophie. Memorial contributions may be made to WV Caring, 3347 University Ave, Morgantown, WV 26505. In keeping with her wishes, Norma will be cremated, and a celebration of life will be at a later date. She will be laid to rest at Woodlawn Cemetery at a later date. Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home is honored to be handling her arrangements. Condolences may be left for the family at www.carpenterandford.com

