Preston County woman sentenced to 100 years in 13-month-old’s death

Lawyers say they plan to appeal
Kelly Tusing- Mug
Kelly Tusing- Mug(State of West Virginia)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TUNNELTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A judge sentenced a Preston County woman to 100 years in prison for the death of a 13-month old girl.

A jury found 24-year-old Kelly Tusing guilty in October on a charge of death caused by parent, guardian or custodian by abuse. She was indicted in March 2019.

William Frame, Tusing’s lawyer, tells 5 News he believes they will appeal the sentencing. A motion for a new trial will be heard on January 22, he said.

Prosecutors said Tusing, of Tunnelton, shook or hit the toddler she was babysitting that caused her to go to the hospital. She was taken off life support by her family after eight days in the hospital, according to court documents.

