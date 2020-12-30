BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Stanley “Stan” Stine, Jr. died peacefully on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at United Hospital Center with his wife by his side. He was born on October 31, 1958, a son of the late Alice Hawkins and Stanley Stine. Stan graduated from Powhaten High School and began working at Salerine Bros-Hillside auto and Harry Lee’s mining company as a heavy equipment operator. Stan is survived by his wife of 15 years, Rhonda (Boyce) Stine of Fairmont; his daughter, Stormy Stine and her finance’, Billy Boyce of Fairmont; his grandchildren, Xavier Stine and James Boyce of Fairmont; his brothers, Brian Stine and Dewayne Stine, both of Fairmont; his sister, Lisa Simms of North Carolina; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Stan is also survived by his buddies, Buddy Palmer, Ed Mcbee and his wife, Shirley, Ray Palmer, Hoppy Kyer, and John Emerson and his Mom, Jenny : Stan’s sister-in-law, Judy Boyce, his brothers-in-law, Mike Boyce, Eugene Boyce and his wife, Kim, and Tim Boyce and wife Carolyn, all of Fairmont.; he will be missed by his dog, Tiny. Stan donated his body to science, and in keeping with his wishes, he will be cremated. Due to Covid-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home is honored to be handling her arrangements. Condolences may be left for the family at www.carpenterandford.com

