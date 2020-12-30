Advertisement

Trebek’s last new ‘Jeopardy!’ episodes airing with a tribute

FILE - In this April 30, 2017 file photo, "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek speaks at the 44th...
FILE - In this April 30, 2017 file photo, "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek speaks at the 44th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Pasadena, Calif.(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The final new “Jeopardy!” episodes hosted by Alex Trebek will air next week, with highlights that promise to be memorable.

The first of the five episodes will air Monday and start with Trebek’s “powerful message about the season of giving,” producer Sony Pictures Television said in a release Wednesday.

The final episode, on Friday, will conclude with a tribute to the longtime and beloved host. He died of pancreatic cancer on Nov. 8 at age 80.

Trebek, who had been candid about his condition, worked up until 10 days before he died, soldiering on despite debilitating treatments and the disease’s toll.

It was unexpected that the episodes taped in late October would be his final ones, Sony said. Trebek had been fighting the disease for nearly two years.

Veteran “Jeopardy!” champion Ken Jennings will take over as guest host starting on Jan. 11. A permanent host has yet to be announced.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alleged Trespasser
WVNRP asking for help identifying alleged trespasser
According to the West Virginia DHHR County Alert System Map, as of December 29, 40 counties are...
53 counties are red or orange in West Virginia
Koby Francis
Fugitive arrested in Clarksburg after allegedly shooting a Police Officer in Pennsylvania
Workforce WV
Unemployment benefits are now extended for millions
WV COVID-19
Health officials report 1,337 new cases of COVID-19, 21 additional deaths in W.Va.

Latest News

WVWC to administer COVID-19 vaccine to faculty and staff
Wednesday’s final report from the attorney general’s office said the office will retain more...
Indiana AG: No charges recommended in fetal remains case
The House passed a measure to increase the amount of the checks to $2,000 per person, but...
Trump’s $2,000 checks all but dead as GOP Senate opposes more aid
Dawn Wells arrives at the Television Academy’s 70th Anniversary Gala and Opening Celebration...
‘Gilligan’s Island’ star Dawn Wells dies, COVID-19 cited