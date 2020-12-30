BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -Virginia “Jean” Hartley, 89, of Fairmont, West Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Truman House Community Hospice in New Philadelphia, Ohio. She resided in Ohio, close to her daughter, at Hennis Care of Dover for the past year and a half. She was born on August 25, 1931 in Fairmont; a daughter of the late Raymond C. and Myrtle Scott Morgan. Jean worked at Owens-Illinois until the plant closure. She then worked and retired from the Marion County Board of Education with 15 years of service. After her work with Marion County, she worked 20 years in the home healthcare field spending her time taking care of others. Jean was a social woman, a member of VFW and Eagles of Fairmont. She loved all animals, especially her cats. She enjoyed bowling in her younger years and was known for her cooking. Jean always had a love for Gospel music. She was a member of her family’s singing group, the Morgan Gospel Singers. She loved to spend time with family, especially the time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Always laughing and having a great time, she was the life of the party. She is survived by three sons, Jim Hartley and his wife Cator of Florida, John Hartley and his wife Dawn of Fairmont, and Mark Hartley of Fairmont; one daughter, Dara Strader and her husband Daryl of Bolivar, Ohio; one sister Linda Carpenter and her husband Jim of Fairmont; one sister-in-law Wilma Morgan of Fairmont; five grandchildren Jamie Castner and her husband Jay, Josh Strader and his wife Laura, Jessica Lenaers and her husband Sonny, Morgan Hartley, Tyler and James Kovar, Trent Kovar, and Holly Talada; two great grandchildren Brynn Strader and Emerie Jean Strader and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers Raymond E. Morgan and Donald Morgan; one sister Joan Compton; and one grandson David Oliveto II. The family would like to thank Jackie Dunn, Brenda Cower, and Judy Chider for their kindness and years of friendship with Jean. A graveside service will take place at Grandview Memorial Gardens on Monday, January 4, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Larry Buckland officiating. The family requests that all guests observe the CDC guidelines for Covid. Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with her arrangements. In honor of her love for animals, donations may be made in her name to the Marion County Humane Society at 2731 Locust Ave, Fairmont, WV 26554. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.carpenterandford.com

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.