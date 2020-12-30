WVU freshman forward Cottrell out for season with torn achilles

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU freshman forward Isaiah Cottrell will miss the remainder of the 2020-21 season with a torn Achilles in his left leg.

He suffered the non-contact injury in the first half of Tuesday’s game against Northeastern.

Cottrell had played in all 10 Mountaineer games, averaging nearly 2 points and 1 rebound a game as a back up to Derek Culver & Oscar Tshiebwe.

Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers🖤 I’ll be back soon — Isaiah Cottrell (@IsaiahCottrell) December 30, 2020

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.