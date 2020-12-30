WVU freshman forward Cottrell out for season with torn achilles
Suffered injury in game against Northeastern on Tuesday
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU freshman forward Isaiah Cottrell will miss the remainder of the 2020-21 season with a torn Achilles in his left leg.
He suffered the non-contact injury in the first half of Tuesday’s game against Northeastern.
Cottrell had played in all 10 Mountaineer games, averaging nearly 2 points and 1 rebound a game as a back up to Derek Culver & Oscar Tshiebwe.
