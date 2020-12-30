Advertisement

WVU freshman forward Cottrell out for season with torn achilles

Suffered injury in game against Northeastern on Tuesday
Isaiah Cottrell
Isaiah Cottrell(WDTV)
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU freshman forward Isaiah Cottrell will miss the remainder of the 2020-21 season with a torn Achilles in his left leg.

He suffered the non-contact injury in the first half of Tuesday’s game against Northeastern.

Cottrell had played in all 10 Mountaineer games, averaging nearly 2 points and 1 rebound a game as a back up to Derek Culver & Oscar Tshiebwe.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alleged Trespasser
WVNRP asking for help identifying alleged trespasser
Kelly Tusing- Mug
Preston County woman sentenced to 100 years in 13-month-old’s death
According to the West Virginia DHHR County Alert System Map, as of December 29, 40 counties are...
53 counties are red or orange in West Virginia
Koby Francis
Fugitive arrested in Clarksburg after allegedly shooting a Police Officer in Pennsylvania
Workforce WV
Unemployment benefits are now extended for millions

Latest News

Kari Niblack
WVU Women’s basketball’s Jan. 5 game against K-State postponed
WVU departs for Memphis
WVU heads to Memphis for 2020 finale at AutoZone Liberty Bowl
Photo courtesy: Dale Sparks
No. 9 WVU Outmuscles Northeastern, 73-51
Kansas Jayhawks wide receiver Stephon Robinson Jr. (5) is tackled by West Virginia Mountaineers...
WVU’s Stills & Smith tabbed AP All-Americans