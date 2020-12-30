WVU heads to Memphis for 2020 finale at AutoZone Liberty Bowl

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU football is bound for Memphis.

The Mountaineers (5-4) left for the AutoZone Liberty Bowl on Thursday afternoon from the North Central West Virginia airport in Clarksburg.

Thursday’s opponent, Army, arrived in Memphis on Thursday afternoon. The Black Knights (9-2) run the triple-option attack. They boast the fourth best rushing offense in the nation, averaging 281 yards per game. They also rank second in the country in defense, giving up just 14 points and 271 yards per contest.

Kickoff between the Mountaineers and the Knights is set for 4 p.m. on Thursday on ESPN.

