WVU Women’s basketball’s Jan. 5 game against K-State postponed

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU women’s basketball’s game against Kansas State that was slated for Tuesday January 5 has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Wildcats team.

K-State has paused all women’s basketball activities.

The Mountaineers (6-2) will return to action at Kansas on Saturday at 6 p.m. and then return home instead of heading to Manhattan.

The Big 12 will work with both teams to reschedule the game later in the season.

In accordance with Big 12 Conference women’s basketball game interruption guidelines, our game at Kansas State on Tuesday, Jan. 5, has been postponed.



— WVU Women's Basketball (@WVUWBB) December 30, 2020

