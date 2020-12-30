Advertisement

WVU Women’s basketball’s Jan. 5 game against K-State postponed

Mountaineers will play Kansas on Saturday
Kari Niblack
Kari Niblack(wdtv)
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU women’s basketball’s game against Kansas State that was slated for Tuesday January 5 has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Wildcats team.

K-State has paused all women’s basketball activities.

The Mountaineers (6-2) will return to action at Kansas on Saturday at 6 p.m. and then return home instead of heading to Manhattan.

The Big 12 will work with both teams to reschedule the game later in the season.

