WVWC to administer COVID-19 vaccine to faculty and staff

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Wesleyan College will be distributing the COVID-19 vaccine to faculty and staff, as part of the State of West Virginia’s comprehensive vaccine allocation plan.

WVWC initially received 50 doses of the Moderna vaccine, which was authorized for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration earlier this month. The College will receive subsequent doses as allocated by the State of West Virginia.

“As part of the statewide vaccination plan outlined by the Governor, Wesleyan began to inoculate faculty and staff today, with priority given to those individuals over the age of 60 years old and/or those who have a pre-existing condition,” said John Bohman, Supervisor of Campus Safety and Security, who leads and oversees the College’s COVID-19 response. “We will continue to follow the State of West Virginia’s direction in partnership with the Upshur-Buckhannon Health Department and with the expertise of our high-quality nursing faculty.”

While the vaccinations are an important part of the State’s response, campus officials stressed that campus policies, such as the universal mask policy, still apply and will be enforced, the college announced.

