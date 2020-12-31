Advertisement

42 people in Boone County were given a regeneron antibody product instead of the COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19 Vaccine (AP)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - 42 people were administered the Regeneron Antibody product instead of the Moderna Vaccine, according to a press release from the West Virginia National Guard.

This incident happened at a vaccination clinic hosted by staff at the Boone County Health Department.

According to the release, medical experts with the Joint Interagency Task Force do not believe there is any risk of harm to these 42 individuals.

The Regeneron Antibody product that the individuals received was the same one that was administered to President Trump when he became infected, according to the state’s COVID-19 Czar Dr. Clay Marsh.

All individuals that received the antibody have been contacted or are in the process of being contacted. The DHHR will also follow-up regularly with all individuals who received the antibody as an added precaution. These individuals will be offered the vaccine as soon as possible with a priority status.

“The moment that we were notified of what happened, we acted right away to correct it, and we immediately reviewed and strengthened our protocols to enhance our distribution process to prevent this from happening again,” said Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, Adjutant General of the West Virginia National Guard. “I remain incredibly proud of all that our team has accomplished. Our number one goal has been to save lives, and, as we continue to ramp up distribution of the vaccine all across the state, we continue to save more and more lives every single day.”

