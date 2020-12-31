Cortland Acres makes their New Year’s Resolutions

THOMAS, W.Va (WDTV) - Every year the management and staff of Cortland Acres make their New Year’s Resolutions. This year because of the coronavirus, they decided to hold this celebration virtually.

Cortland’s New Year’s Resolution as a group is to remain flexible to change and work to think outside-the-box more to find solutions.

“Our annual New Year’s toast is a chance to articulate personal and professional plans for Cortland’s future,” explains administrator Beth Clevenger.

