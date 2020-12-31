Advertisement

Cortland Acres makes their New Year’s Resolutions

By WDTV News Staff
Dec. 31, 2020
THOMAS, W.Va (WDTV) - Every year the management and staff of Cortland Acres make their New Year’s Resolutions. This year because of the coronavirus, they decided to hold this celebration virtually.

Cortland’s New Year’s Resolution as a group is to remain flexible to change and work to think outside-the-box more to find solutions.

“Our annual New Year’s toast is a chance to articulate personal and professional plans for Cortland’s future,” explains administrator Beth Clevenger.

Cortland Acres is a non-profit corporation offering state-of-the-art nursing care and skilled rehabilitation on a spacious 35-acre campus in the heart of scenic Tucker County, West Virginia. The Cortland campus includes a 94-bed long-term care facility, inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation, therapy options, and a variety of independent living opportunities. For more information, call 304-463-4181 or visit www.cortlandacres.org.

