Harrison County Republicans, Petitto file appeal in County Commission election complaint

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Harrison County Commission met for one final time this year. Ron Watson’s seat sat vacant as his term ended earlier this December, but soon Susan Thomas, the current clerk, will fill the seat.

Thomas won the only contested race in the county in November to secure that seat. With a margin of over 3,500 votes separating her and opponent Mickey Petitto, her election seems all-but definite. However, if a complaint by Petitto and the Harrison County Republican Executive Committee is successful, it could overturn the results by throwing out all absentee ballots.

The complaint was filed with the County Commission in mid-December, but was dismissed in a 2-1 vote. Then-Commission President Watson predicted the committee would appeal the decision.

The Committee did just that on Tuesday, filing an appeal against Thomas in the Harrison County Circuit Court.

The official dismissal by the County Commission is a six page legal document outlining deficiencies the city’s attorney found in the complaint and comes to the conclusion that there is not enough evidence presented to overturn the election results.

The Circuit Court case is expected to be heard by Judge Thomas Bedell in early 2021. Thomas says she has yet to be served a summons.

5 News reached out to the chairperson of the Harrison County Republican Executive Committee but did not receive a response.

