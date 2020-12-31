Health officials report 1,109 new cases of COVID-19, 20 additional deaths in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 1,109 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State on New Year’s Eve.

It brings the total count to 85,334.

West Virginia has received 86,800 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. The state has administered 44,885 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

DHHR officials also reported 20 additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Thursday bringing the death count to 1,338.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 34-year old male from Wyoming County, a 73-year old male from Logan County, a 73-year old male from Mercer County, a 67-year old male from Wood County, a 76-year old male from Kanawha County, an 81-year old male from Berkeley County, a 76-year old female from Mercer County, a 69-year old male from Monongalia County, a 68-year old female from Cabell County, an 82-year old female from Nicholas County, an 89-year old male from Harrison County, a 73-year old female from Cabell County, a 97-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 94-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 61-year old female from Putnam County, a 76-year old male from Ohio County, a 70-year old male from Marion County, a 59-year old male from Wood County, a 73-year old male from Greenbrier County, and a 94-year old female from Hancock County.

“I urge everyone in West Virginia to continue to take an active role in reducing the spread of this virus throughout our communities,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We must protect one another and prevent further loss of life. Our condolences are extended to these families.”

DHHR officials said 24,488 cases are currently active.

According to data from DHHR, 801 patients are currently hospitalized. 206 patients are in ICU, and 99 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (765), Berkeley (6,245), Boone (1,067), Braxton (298), Brooke (1,405), Cabell (5,232), Calhoun (130), Clay (258), Doddridge (245), Fayette (1,711), Gilmer (397), Grant (760), Greenbrier (1,469), Hampshire (988), Hancock (1,837), Hardy (775), Harrison (2,949), Jackson (1,153), Jefferson (2,337), Kanawha (8,582), Lewis (525), Lincoln (741), Logan (1,642), Marion (1,826), Marshall (2,100), Mason (1,031), McDowell (970), Mercer (2,783), Mineral (2,095), Mingo (1,422), Monongalia (5,284), Monroe (646), Morgan (641), Nicholas (654), Ohio (2,484), Pendleton (293), Pleasants (569), Pocahontas (356), Preston (1,649), Putnam (2,953), Raleigh (2,670), Randolph (1,138), Ritchie (345), Roane (306), Summers (439), Taylor (689), Tucker (330), Tyler (357), Upshur (922), Wayne (1,701), Webster (150), Wetzel (689), Wirt (216), Wood (4,933), Wyoming (1,182).

