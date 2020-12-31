Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | December 31, 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s a dreary, wet commute for the last day of 2020. This comes as a cold front moves into West Virginia and brings rain into our area. We’ll see rain for the morning, with the northern counties fully turning to snow before mid-morning. We won’t see much accumulation, but the snow adds to the slick roads produced by the rain. Most of the precipitation leaves by the afternoon, but on-again, off-again showers take place in the afternoon. Those showers end by mid-evening, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be lower, with the cold front being south of WV. More rain comes in late-tomorrow morning, as another low-pressure system from Texas lifts north and brings moisture and warm air into the state. This rain sticks around until at least early-morning on Saturday. In the northeastern mountains of WV, they’ll see freezing rain and rain/snow mix, which will make roads very slick. Because of the amount of freezing rain expected, Garrett County, Maryland, along with a couple of WV counties east of our viewing area, is under a Winter Storm Watch for much of Friday. No counties in North-Central WV are under a watch or warning, but considering that we’ll see at least 0.5 to 1 inches of rain from the cold front and from the southerly low, roads will be slick and there might be some patches of ponding taking place, so give yourself extra time on those roads. Heading into the weekend, we’ll see more rain for Sunday, due to an upper-level low. The low then leaves next week, allowing for clearing skies and highs in the low-40s.

Today: This morning will be a wash, with the rain transitioning to snow before it leaves in the afternoon. For the afternoon, we’ll see some on-again, off-again showers. Temperatures will continuously drop to the 30s, due to passage of the cold front. High: 42.

Tonight: We’ll see mostly cloudy skies, but we’ll be mostly dry as well, due to high pressure to the north of us. Low: 30.

New Year’s Day: For the start of 2021, we’ll see plenty of rain pushing through, with some freezing precipitation taking place in the northeastern mountains. Roads will be slick for tomorrow, so be careful if traveling.

Saturday: We’ll get a break from the rain for the afternoon, before a few more rain showers come in overnight.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.