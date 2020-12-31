Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | December 31, 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy New Year’s Eve Everyone!! The rain and clouds that we saw earlier today have begun to give way to clearing skies. It looks like for most of us we’ll see a chilly and drier midnight celebration. Temperatures, as we bring in the New Year, are expected to be in the high 20′s for many. Tomorrow promises to be a messy day for many as clouds and rain roll back in later in the morning. Downpours will turn heavy by early afternoon and across northeastern West Virginia and western Maryland, the danger of freezing rain begins. In some locations up to 1/3′ of ice could form on highways, powerlines and trees, making for a very dangerous situation on the roads and the likelihood of power outages. Those nasty conditions should only last until Friday early evening. Saturday is looking cloudy but dry, while we could see more rain showers coming in for our Sunday.

Tonight: Drier and mostly cloudy: Low 28

New Year’s Day: Clouds and rain moving in with dangerous freezing rain for northeast WV. High: 50

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers High: 52

Sunday: A mostly rainy day and clouds. High: 47

