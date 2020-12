Marion County Sheriffs search for runaway juvenile

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a runaway juvenile.

Jaylynn Elizabeth Starsick was reportedly last seen on Tuesday, Dec. 29. at 11:30 pm on Morgans Ridge Rd in Marion County.

Starsick is 5′0 tall and 110 lbs. She has black hair, black clothing, and a nose ring.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Marion County Sheriff Department at (304)-367-5300 or call 911.

