Officials alarmed with CPS referral numbers being down

Officials alarmed with CPS referral numbers being down(WDTV)
By Jasmin Adous
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - As children have been out of their classrooms, CPS is seeing less reports being made which may not necessarily be a good thing.

The DHHR reports a decline in child protective service referrals by an average of 50% – 54% per month.

Governor Jim Justice stated that this is an alarming decrease during his briefing on Wednesday.

“We’re not even getting the reports and so absolutely we got a bunch of kids that are out there really suffering and bad things happening,” said Gov. Justice.

The Executive Director of the Advocacy Center Jayne Landacre agrees. After seeing an increase in the number of new abuse and neglect cases being filed in circuit courts across the state between the years 2011 and 2018, Landacre says that the low numbers reported by DHHR don’t mean there has been a decrease in incidents, just a decrease in the interactions between students and adults at school that could lead to a CPS report.

“When children do return to school, and they are able to talk to teachers and counselors they trust, we may be seeing a surge of a completely different kind when reports being made,” said Landacre.

This is one reason why the debate to have children back in school is tougher than any multiple choice test as Landacre says it’s all about providing what’s best physically and mentally for students. While kids aren’t in school, Landacre is asking for adults to keep an eye out for the young ones in the community.

“They need to make a report to the child abuse hotline, they don’t have to be absolutely certain that something is occurring, they just need to have a reasonable suspicion, and it’s really key for community members to be doing that right now,” said Landacre.

