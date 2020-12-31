Advertisement

Pet Helpers: Jack

Pet Helpers: Jack
Pet Helpers: Jack(Pet Helpers)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Say hello to this special little man, Jack!

We say special not only because he is about the cutest little guy but because he is a special needs Min Pin at 8 years old.

You see Jack is blind and has diabetes, however, this does not slow him down at all. Once he learns the layout of your home, you would never know he is blind. Foster mom says he takes his insulin like a champ and eats his low fat diet. Jack is neutered, up to date on his vaccines, on flea preventative and has been micro chipped. He has mastered his house training and gets along with all of his small dog siblings.

This special guy needs a home with someone knowledgeable with canine diabetes or willing to learn. A loving home with someone he can shower with his love is Jack’s dream.

Could you be that special someone for this special guy? If so, complete the online application and his foster mom will call and answer any questions you have.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelly Tusing- Mug
Preston County woman sentenced to 100 years in 13-month-old’s death
COVID-19 Vaccine (AP)
42 people in Boone County were given a regeneron antibody product instead of the COVID-19 vaccine
Alleged Trespasser
WVNRP asking for help identifying alleged trespasser
A nurse who KGTV calls Matthew W. started feeling sick on Christmas Eve, six days after his...
Report: Nurse tests positive for COVID-19 after getting vaccine
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced dates for students to head back to the classroom...
Union leaders not happy with Gov. Justice’s announced school start dates

Latest News

Officials alarmed with CPS referral numbers being down
Officials alarmed with CPS referral numbers being down
File image
West Virginia lawyer who sought sex for services disbarred
Vaccinations
Too few vaccines with too little notice; health departments scramble to begin vaccinating general public
Wisdom to wealth
Wisdom to Wealth- Thursday, Dec. 31