Pet Helpers: Jack

Say hello to this special little man, Jack!

We say special not only because he is about the cutest little guy but because he is a special needs Min Pin at 8 years old.

You see Jack is blind and has diabetes, however, this does not slow him down at all. Once he learns the layout of your home, you would never know he is blind. Foster mom says he takes his insulin like a champ and eats his low fat diet. Jack is neutered, up to date on his vaccines, on flea preventative and has been micro chipped. He has mastered his house training and gets along with all of his small dog siblings.

This special guy needs a home with someone knowledgeable with canine diabetes or willing to learn. A loving home with someone he can shower with his love is Jack’s dream.

Could you be that special someone for this special guy? If so, complete the online application and his foster mom will call and answer any questions you have.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.