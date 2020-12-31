Retail Giant Hobby Lobby replacing Clarksburg Kroger

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The soon-to-be-vacant Kroger building at the Eastpointe Shopping Plaza in Clarksburg won’t be vacant for long. Clarksburg Vice Mayor James “Jimmy” Marino confirmed today that the craft store giant Hobby Lobby will be remodeling the space.

The Kroger store at Eastpointe will be vacant after January 20. At that time, the new Kroger situated at the site of the former Kmart at the same plaza will open. The downtown Kroger Clarksburg will close the same day.

The retail giant will remodel the existing space.

“I think it shows the property up at Eastpointe and NewPointe is still valuable when you’re looking at it from a retail space standpoint,” said Marino. “For something to change hands as far as locations and for another business to commit is a sign that it is a first-class retail location to do business.”

Marino was not sure about when the new store would be open. He did say the city’s code enforcement department has received plans for the new business.

“They just recently submitted plans to the city,” said Marino.

The addition is one of several new businesses in the past year-plus at the long-time shopping plaza that borders Bridgeport. However, beyond the relocation and expansion of Kroger, this is by far the biggest.

“It’s great for Clarksburg and the entire region,” said Marino. “I’m not a Hobby Lobby guy, but people say they love it. This is a plus for the citizens of Clarksburg and for people throughout the area.”

This story is from Jeff Toquinto and our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.