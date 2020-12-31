The Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department to start administering COVID-19 vaccines

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department will start administering COVID-19 vaccines starting Monday at 9 am to those 80 years and older, according to the Health Department.

Attendees at the clinic should bring identification, such as a driver’s license or proof of address to assist in the registration process.

You must make an appointment to get vaccinated. To make an appointment call the Health Department at (304) 623-9308.

