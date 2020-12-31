Too few vaccines with too little notice; health departments scramble to begin vaccinating general public

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Governor Jim Justice shocked West Virginians this week when he announced that the state would be one of the first in the country to begin vaccinating the general public.

Currently, everyone 80-years-old and older are eligible to receive the vaccine. But just because they are eligible does not mean they are assured to get the vaccine next week.

“It is mass chaos. We were not given a heads up that this was even coming until night before last. It is challenging to try to put together a plan when we have such limited number of doses to plan for,” said Lloyd White, administrator of the Marion County Health Department.

Health administrators are reporting they received just 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine on short notice to begin distributing by Monday.

Many are scrambling to create a plan as quickly as possible.

Dr. Lee Smith, Executive Director of the Monongalia County Health Department says they were instructed to operate under a first-come first-serve model. They decided to open a phone line from noon until 5 p.m. Sunday to create reservations for their vaccination event planned for Monday. The phone number for that line is not yet available.

This reservation model is what other health departments have created as well.

“Call our health department on Monday morning at 265-1288 and we will make an appointment and shoot up their arm as soon as possible,” said Shawn Thorn, Crisis Response Coordinator for the Grafton-Taylor County Health Department.

The pressure is on, especially after concerns were raised by a mix-up in Boone County where residents were accidently given an antibody product rather than the Moderna vaccine.

Thorn assures that they triple checked all the vaccines and have practices in place to ensure the same thing does not happen in Taylor County.

With so few doses available, many seeking the vaccination next week will be left dry.

Demand is high, Randolph County Health Department reports that they opened reservations at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. By 10 a.m. on Thursday, all 100 doses were reserved.

Health administrators like White are asking residents in their county who are healthy to consider holding off on trying to receive the vaccine until larger shipments come in. The goal is to ensure the most critical residents, those with health conditions, receive the vaccine first.

“We are doing the vulnerable populations first. But within the vulnerable populations, there are some more vulnerable than others,” said White. “If I am 80 years old and I have got heart disease, I have hyper tension, diabetes. Clearly, when you look at the core vulnerabilities you are at greater risk of death by COVID than somebody who is 80 years old that doesn’t have a lot of health issues.”

Another problem health administrators now face in distributing the vaccine; those 80 and above stuck in their homes.

Dr. Smith says they are crafting a plan to disperse the vaccine to those that are unable to leave their homes.

Health Departments are county-specific. If you qualify for the vaccine and want more information, contact your county’s health department.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.