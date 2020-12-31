Advertisement

Wisdom to Wealth- Thursday, Dec. 31

Wisdom to wealth
Wisdom to wealth
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2020
John Halterman: Do you have a 457, a 401a, a 403b or even a set IRA? Those are all employee-sponsored retirement plans. When you leave employment or retire, those plans are mobile and can go with you. You have a full opportunity to roll those plans over into an IRA. The question is, well, why? Well, the employee-sponsored plan is controlled by your former employer. Whereas the IRA account is now going to be in the complete control of yourself. So what this means is, you can choose the actual product that you invest in. You can choose the allocation strategy that you want to take risk on. You can choose the income and tax distributions from that plan. So it gives you complete control of your future. For more answers, call me or visit my website today.

