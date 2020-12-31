Advertisement

WV Emergency Responders Survivor Benefit Fund donates to Johnson family

Officer Cassie Johnson
Officer Cassie Johnson(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The WV Emergency Responders Survivor Benefit Fund will be giving $100,000 to the family of a fallen police officer.

A release from the Department of Homeland Security said that the benefit for the family of CPD Patrolman Cassie Johnson was presented to the Charleston Police Department on Wednesday.

Patrolman Johnson was shot in the line of duty earlier in December.

“First responders always unite when one of our own pays the ultimate sacrifice to protect our country from threats to our way of life,” said Homeland Security Secretary Jeff Sandy.

Sandy said that Gov. Jim Justice had ordered an expedited process under the Survivor Benefits Act. The benefit was authorized by State Fire Marshal Ken Tyree.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelly Tusing- Mug
Preston County woman sentenced to 100 years in 13-month-old’s death
Alleged Trespasser
WVNRP asking for help identifying alleged trespasser
A nurse who KGTV calls Matthew W. started feeling sick on Christmas Eve, six days after his...
Report: Nurse tests positive for COVID-19 after getting vaccine
Koby Francis
Fugitive arrested in Clarksburg after allegedly shooting a Police Officer in Pennsylvania
Governor Justice holds press conference
Gov. Justice: High School winter sports postponed

Latest News

COVID-19 Vaccine (AP)
42 people in Boone County were given a regeneron antibody product instead of the COVID-19 vaccine
Jaylynn Elizabeth Starsick
Marion County Sheriffs search for runaway juvenile
Retail Giant Hobby Lobby replacing Clarksburg Kroger
The WV DHHR is reporting 17 new COVID-19 deaths.
Health officials report 1,109 new cases of COVID-19, 20 additional deaths in W.Va.