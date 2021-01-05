Advertisement

Kid Rock gives $100,000 to support small businesses impacted by COVID

‘THIS IS THE AMERICA I LOVE!’
Kid Rock performs on stage at KAABOO Texas at AT&T Stadium on Saturday, May 11, 2019, in...
Kid Rock performs on stage at KAABOO Texas at AT&T Stadium on Saturday, May 11, 2019, in Arlington, Texas.(Source: Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Ed Payne
Published: Jan. 5, 2021 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: Jan. 6, 2021 at 11:20 AM EST
(Gray News) – Kid Rock says he’s donating $100,000 to the Barstool Fund to help small businesses hurt by the pandemic.

“THIS IS THE AMERICA I LOVE!” the singer-songwriter said on Twitter. “Put me down for 100k. And I only post this in hopes others as blessed as me may be moved to help out.”

The fund has raised more than $18 million to support small business owners, according to its website.

The Barstool Fund is a non-profit organization created by Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy. His digital media company produces sports and pop-culture content.

Supporters can make direct contributions or purchase merchandise.

