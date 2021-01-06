Advertisement

43 Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close in coming weeks

Bed Bath & Beyond will close dozens of stores in the coming weeks.
Bed Bath & Beyond will close dozens of stores in the coming weeks.(Source: CNN/file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 8:03 AM EST|Updated: Jan. 6, 2021 at 10:43 AM EST
(Gray News) - By the end of February, 43 Bed Bath & Beyond stores will shut their doors.

USA Today reported that these include stores in 19 states and Puerto Rico.

In July, the home goods retailer announced it was planning to close 200 stores over the next two years.

Sixty-three of them shut their doors by the end of 2020.

A company spokesperson told USA Today that with the additional 43 closings, Bed Bath & beyond would have completed about 60 percent of its planned closures by the end of February.

Retailers have been closing more stores to focus more on their online offerings, a process that has accelerated amid the harsh economic realities of the pandemic.

The following Bed Bath and Beyond stores are set to close in the coming weeks, USA Today reported:

Arkansas

  • Conway

Arizona

  • Peoria

California

  • El Cerrito
  • Gilroy
  • Mountain View
  • Northridge
  • Riverside
  • San Mateo
  • Simi Valley
  • Turlock
  • Yuba City

Colorado

  • Boulder
  • Colorado Springs
  • Lone Tree

Florida

  • East Fort Myers
  • Estero
  • Miami
  • Port Richey

Georgia

  • Fayetteville

Indiana

  • Kokomo

Louisiana

  • Slidell

Massachusetts

  • Holyoke
  • Saugus

Maryland

  • Baltimore

Michigan

  • Wyoming

Minnesota

  • Coon Rapids

New Jersey

  • Lawrenceville

New York

  • Manhattan
  • Manhasset
  • Greece

Ohio

  • Cincinnati
  • Medina
  • Stow
  • Warrensville Heights

Pennsylvania

  • Pittsburgh
  • Swarthmore

Puerto Rico

  • Bo Canovanillas Carolina

Tennessee

  • Cleveland

Utah

  • American Fork

Virginia

  • Fairfax
  • Glen Allen
  • Virginia Beach
  • Waynesboro

