COVID-19 is slowing business as year begins

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The pandemic is hurting business including WV Fitness 24.

“This year’s been a lot different than in previous years,” said WV Fitness 24 manager Nolan Tucci.

“It has been a little slower. We have had a lot of calls about basically what we’re doing to keep the gym safer and I think the big thing is that it’s going to be a new normal for us,” Tucci.

Whether you’re running, jumping, our stepping into the new year, WV Fitness 24 will continue to follow the center of disease control’s guidelines to make sure you can stay healthy.

The gym has adapted adding more sanitation stations and requiring masks. Tucci says some of the changes could stay even after the pandemic.

“Right now everyone get’s their own spray bottle, towel, we have a temperature reader. We spread out all of the equipment and that’s something that will probably always stay the same more than likely,” continued Tucci.

Tucci says new equipment will also be arriving in the coming weeks all to keep members safe.

“All new treadmills, dumbbells, stairmasters, a lot of different things, a lot of new group fitness equipment as well,” Tucci continued.

Above all, Tucci says the gym is somewhere to destress.

