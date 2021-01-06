Department of Veterans Affairs misses deadline

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Senator Manchin received notification today stating that the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) will miss the deadline to submit a report on patient safety and quality of care at VA Medical Centers (VAMC). This deadline is mandated by congress, and the report provides important information regarding the policies and procedure that are accessible to veterans.

Manchin had introduced The Improving Safety and Security for Veterans Act of 2019, which was instituted after the murders committed by Reta Mays at the Clarksburg VAMC. This act was signed into law in December 2020, and one aspect of this law requires that the VA create a report on the patient care that takes place at VA Medical Centers (VAMCs).

Manchin says that the VA notified him that “they are unable to meet the congressionally mandated deadline to submit a report on patient safety and quality of care at their VAMC facilities. This is simply unacceptable and shows yet another failure of leadership from the VA to provide vital information to Veterans and their loved ones. I urge VA Secretary Wilkie to quickly release this report as mandated by my bipartisan, bicameral bill signed into law on December 4th, 2020. Our Veterans and their loved ones deserve answers after the horrific alleged actions of multiple West Virginia VAMC employees have come to light including the murders of at least seven Veterans at the Clarksburg VAMC. I will continue to press the VA to release the report as soon as possible and to provide an explanation for missing the deadline to give West Virginians and Americans peace of mind that their loved ones are being properly cared for.” More about Manchin’s work on on the Clarksburg VAMC investigation can be found here.

