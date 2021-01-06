Dortha Jean Ramsey King, 94, of Clarksburg passed away on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at her home. She was born in Glendale, WV on May 4, 1926, a daughter of the late Frank Burt and Lydia Mae Groves Ramsey. She was married to David Carroll King, who preceded her in death on September 28, 2012. Surviving are four children, Cindy Shaver and her husband James of Jane Lew, Rebecca Chase of Marietta, OH(Rod Roll of Zanesville, OH), Mike King and his wife Cathy of Mt. Gilead, NC, and Jeff King and his wife Mary of Waynesboro, PA; seven grandchildren, Meghan Shaver of Atlanta, GA, T. R. Amrine and his wife Jen of Centerville, OH, Andy Amrine and his wife Tara of Vienna, WV, Emily Brooks of Fuquay-Varina, NC, Beth White and her husband Brian of Jane Lew, and Jeff King and his fiancé Jenn of San Rafael, CA; seven great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by one brother, Robert Ramsey and wife Mary Wilson Ramsey; and her granddaughter’s husband, Joshua Brooks. Mrs. King was a 1943 graduate of Washington Irving High School and received her Bachelor of Science degree from West Virginia University where she was a member and officer of the sorority Chi Omega and remained active her entire life. She was a teacher for the Harrison County Board of Education, having taught Science and Home Economics at Central Junior High School. She was the longest standing member of the Stealey United Methodist Church. Dortha loved the beach, traveling, arts and crafts, quilting, watching WVU basketball, delivering meals on wheels, and making special memories with her children and grandchildren. Private services will be held by the family. A video recording of the funeral service will be uploaded, at a later date, to Mrs. King’s obituary at www.AmosCarvelli.com. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Stealey United Methodist Church, 521 Milford Street, Clarksburg WV 26301 or to Harrison County Meals on Wheels, P. O. Box 1153, Bridgeport, WV 26330. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

