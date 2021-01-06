Governor Justice announces Operation SOW; gives date for teachers to receive vaccine

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has announced a new vaccination plan, called Operation SOW.

He made the announcement during his press conference on Wednesday.

SOW stands for “Save Our Wisdom.”

Governor Justice says this gives hope with the coronavirus vaccine. This operation is targeted to those who are 80 years old or older. They also plan on focusing on getting faculty and service personnel age 50 and above vaccinated.

The governor also announced that teachers will start getting their COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, January 7. Information will be given through the WV Department of Education who will distribute it to superintendents.

Governor Justice also says residents and employees at long-term care facilities are starting to receive their second dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

There will also be more vaccination clinics at several health departments across the state this week. If you aren’t able to make it to one of those, the governor says more vaccines will be coming each week to local health departments.

Currently, the state is vaccinating those in Phases 1 through D this week.

This is a developing story.

