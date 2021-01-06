Health officials report 1,516 new cases of COVID-19, 39 additional deaths in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 1,516 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State on Wednesday.

It brings the total count to 94,678.

West Virginia has received 109,440 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. The state has administered 60,933 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

DHHR officials also reported 39 additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Wednesday bringing the death count to 1,481.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 88-year old female from Kanawha County, a 43-year old female from Raleigh County, an 80-year old female from Mercer County, an 81-year old male from Kanawha County, a 75-year old male from Barbour County, a 59-year old female from Wood County, a 74-year old female from Mineral County, an 85-year old male from Kanawha County, a 95-year old female from Mineral County, a 64-year old male from Putnam County, a 77-year old female from Monongalia County, a 66-year old male from Monongalia County, an 82-year old female from Harrison County, a 62-year old male from Wayne County, a 97-year old male from Wood County, a 67-year old female from Cabell County, a 97-year old female from Mineral County, an 89-year old female from Hancock County, an 89-year old female from Mineral County, an 81-year old female from Cabell County, a 78-year old male from Cabell County, a 61-year old female from Upshur County, a 73-year old male from Hancock County, a 90-year old female from Morgan County, an 82-year old female from Mercer County, a 93-year old female from Mercer County, a 49-year old male from Cabell County, an 82-year old male from Kanawha County, a 75-year old male from Hancock County, a 73-year old female from Fayette County, a 79-year old male from Kanawha County, an 89-year old female from Cabell County, an 80-year old male from Wood County, a 67-year old female from Wood County, a 96-year old female from Hardy County, a 79-year old male from Kanawha County, a 78-year old male from Kanawha County, a 65-year old male from Tucker County, and a 63-year old female from Brooke County.

“Too many families are experiencing the pain of loss due to COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary. “We must each do all that we can to stop the pandemic.”

DHHR officials said 27,626 cases are currently active.

According to data from the DHHR, 818 patients are currently hospitalized. 217 patients are in ICU, and 90 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (899), Berkeley (6,920), Boone (1,137), Braxton (594), Brooke (1,565), Cabell (5,721), Calhoun (154), Clay (269), Doddridge (284), Fayette (1,913), Gilmer (444), Grant (826), Greenbrier (1,677), Hampshire (1,084), Hancock (2,060), Hardy (875), Harrison (3,348), Jackson (1,290), Jefferson (2,596), Kanawha (9,230), Lewis (602), Lincoln (855), Logan (1,840), Marion (2,194), Marshall (2,273), Mason (1,120), McDowell (1,040), Mercer (3,209), Mineral (2,194), Mingo (1,562), Monongalia (5,754), Monroe (699), Morgan (709), Nicholas (774), Ohio (2,687), Pendleton (351), Pleasants (607), Pocahontas (385), Preston (1,870), Putnam (3,190), Raleigh (3,003), Randolph (1,313), Ritchie (389), Roane (337), Summers (503), Taylor (777), Tucker (364), Tyler (407), Upshur (1,080), Wayne (1,846), Webster (177), Wetzel (775), Wirt (248), Wood (5,405), Wyoming (1,253).

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.