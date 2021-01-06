Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | January 6, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s another cloudy afternoon, with temperatures in the 30s. We had some snow showers for this morning, due to northwesterly winds dragging moisture from the Great Lakes into WV today. For this afternoon, we might see a few remaining snow flurries and rain drizzles, most of them being in the mountains. These flurries will be isolated and weak. Heading into the late-evening and overnight hours, we should dry out, as a region of high pressure pushes near West Virginia. Temperatures dip down into the upper-20s, which might refreeze some wet spots, so be aware of that when driving tonight. Tomorrow, skies still remain mostly cloudy, with a few breaks in the morning and evening hours. More clouds come in late-evening, as a low-pressure system from out west approaches the East Coast. The same low-pressure system stays south of WV for Friday, bringing only a few snow showers to southern West Virginia and, maybe, a few flurries to the mountains. Other than that, we’ll be dry on Friday. Then, over the weekend, we’ll see mostly sunny skies and cooler temperatures.

Today: A few snow showers in the morning, with plenty more clouds for the rest of the day. Most of the snow leaves by mid- to late-morning hours, although a few flurries stick around. High: 36.

Tonight: While a snow flurry is possible even during the overnight hours, we should completely dry out overnight. Skies will still be cloudy, however. Low: 28.

Thursday: Skies will still remain mostly cloudy, but breaks in the clouds do take place in the morning and early-afternoon. High: 36.

Friday: We’ll be staying dry in NCWV, but a low-pressure system might affect southern WV, so if you’re traveling south of WV, you’ll see rain. In NCWV, though, it’s just cloudy skies. High: 38.

