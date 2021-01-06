Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | January 6, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Good evening everyone! We started the day with a few flurries and it left many roads and surfaces wet, but we soon dried out and remained cloudy for the rest of the day. Going into the evening, there might still be a few isolated flakes in the air, but we aren’t expecting to see any accumulation. Tomorrow we will finally see the sun coming through all those clouds that have plagued us since the beginning of the year and it looks to be a very nice afternoon. On Friday we will see the effects of a winter storm brewing in the south that will be nearing us. I think that most of the bad weather will stay south of our area, but clouds will move early morning. Once this system moves east, we are going to be looking at a mostly sunny weekend.

Tonight: Clouds continue: Low 26

Thursday: Clouds finally breaking with much-needed sun in the afternoon: High 38

Friday: Mostly cloudy north, possibly cloudy south. High: 36

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 34

