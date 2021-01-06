Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department in search of a school bus bandit

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Deputies are now looking for whoever is responsible for stealing catalytic converters from four WIFI school busses in Monongalia County.

The search for a school bus bandit is in place after a security camera caught these images of a car driving away with a bus’s catalytic converter.

This happened early Monday morning to not only one bus, but three others located at churches and the River Road Volunteer fire department.

“What we’re being told right now, with us being remote we should be okay,” said Mon County Schools Transportation Director Tony Harris.

These busses are parked in different spots for students to have access to WIFI and although this $1,100 part was sawed off in minutes, Harris says the converter is a very popular item.

Harris also says it won’t interrupt students education.

“We’re to receive the replacement parts tomorrow, so our mechanics will be working the next few days to reinstall them,” continued Harris.

As they are moving forward, Harris says it’s still important to report any information about the incident.

“Please contact the sheriff’s department and let them know the information so we can try to find out who did this,” said Harris.

This incident is still under investigation.

