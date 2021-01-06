Pet Helpers: Sadie

This little gal, Sadie, has had a rough start to life. This little girl is a very sweet and curious five month old puppy weighing 40 pounds. She is up to date on her vaccination, spayed and microchipped. Her previous situation has made her unsure and scared of humans when meeting them. However, she quickly comes around to give love and kisses. The excitement of her “person” arriving home is comparable to a kid at Christmas. Figuring out ways to be with her favorite person turns her into a genius. She is crate trained and doesn’t mind a crate at all, as long as you are in her sight. Her energy will require an active lifestyle and obedience training to keep this smart girl out of trouble. Playing with other dogs is a favorite pastime. She has not been around cats or children.

If you are interested in taking the time to meet this amazing girl who deserves a wonderful life, please complete an application at https://www.pethelpersinc.org/adoption-application/

She is being fostered in Clarksburg, WV. Her adoption fee is $150.00.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.