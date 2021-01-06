Advertisement

Police: Bridgeport man admits to meth charges

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 12:41 PM EST
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Bridgeport man admitted to a methamphetamine charge, according to U.S Attorney Bill Powell.

William Maylen Crayton II, 30, pled guilty on Monday to one count of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of meth, two counts of possession with intent to distribute meth, and one count of possession with intent to distribute heroin.

Crayton faces a sentence of five to 40 years in prison and a fine of up to $10 million for the first count.

