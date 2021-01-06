Robert Mark Whitehair, 62, of Monongah, passed away on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at his daughters’ residence, surrounded by his family. He was born July 5, 1958, in Fairmont; a son of the late Robert Eugene and Phyllis (Ross) Whitehair. Robert was a 1977 graduate of Monongah High School. He was a police chief and a volunteer firefighter in Monongah. Robert was a member of Fairmont Moose Lodge. He loved spending time with family and friends. Robert enjoyed walking his dogs and watching wrestling. Robert is survived by his wife, Laura (Foster) Whitehair of Greenwood; his son, Robert Eugene Lawson and his companion, Ava Shaver of South Carolina; his five daughters, Miranda Hastings and her husband, Todd of West Union, Jessica Duus and her husband, Nick of Fairmont, Brittany Whitehair of Maryland, Airel Lawson of South Carolina and Zandia Lawson of South Carolina; nine grandchildren, Caitlin Hastings, Chaice Hastings, Cynthia Hastings and Ava Hastings, Matthew Mason, Gabriel Duus, Isaiah Duus, Skyler Duus and Eli Duus. In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his grandchildren, Jacob Duus and Felix Lawson. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Friday, January 8, 2021from 11:00 am until the service at 1:00 p.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Bill Preston, officiating. Interment will follow at Martin Cemetery. Due to COVID restriction, the funeral service will be livestreamed on Friday, January 8, 2021 at 11:00 am on Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home Facebook page. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

