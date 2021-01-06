Advertisement

Rock found in English garden turns out to be ancient roman relic

An archaeologist dated it to the second century, with likely origins in Greece or Anatolia.
An archaeologist dated it to the second century, with likely origins in Greece or Anatolia.(Woolley & Wallis via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 10:39 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Auction house Woolley & Wallis is asking for the public’s help to solve the mystery of a roman relic found at a home in England 20 years ago.

The homeowner had no idea it was an ancient roman marble slab and had used it as a horse mounting block for nearly a decade.

Then one day she noticed a laurel wreath carved into its face and a Greek inscription.

An archaeologist dated it to the second century, with likely origins in Greece or Anatolia.

Artifacts like this came to England in the 18th and 19th centuries when aristocrats would tour Europe. However, how it ended up in a nondescript garden is a mystery.

The auction house is asking locals about who lived in the area in recent decades.

The stone is being sold next month, with a pre-sale estimate of up to $20,000.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Senator Joe Manchin becomes most powerful Senator
Eric Eugene Ledsome
Police: Foster parent charged with sexual abuse of two foster children
COVID-19 in W.Va.: Active cases down, hospitalizations down
structure fire on South Main Avenue
Weston Fire Department responds to structure fire
Epidemiologist shares research regarding COVID-19 in schools
Epidemiologist shares research regarding COVID-19 in schools

Latest News

U.S. Capitol Protest
Capitol Police rejected offers of federal help to quell mob
Authorities secure the area outside the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
The Latest: Capitol police chief resigns
FILE - In this April 23, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's name is seen on a stimulus...
Didn’t get your relief payment yet? You aren’t alone
U.S. Capitol Protest
Capitol unrest sparks dialogue
Kids Coping w/ violence
Capitol unrest sparks dialogue